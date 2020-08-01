Advertisement

Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Two Noah’s Ark Water Park employees have tested positive for COVID-19
Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells
Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced Saturday the park will be closed until further notice due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Vice President of Water Parks Bill Lentz said since opening this summer, the water park has implemented extensive safety protocols. These include temperature checks for all guests and employees, requiring face masks, increased cleaning and disinfection protocols, promoting social distancing, and limiting attendance.

“The first and foremost priority of Noah’s Ark is the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members,” Lentz said.

Lentz said the water park will work closely with Sauk County Health Department and other experts at this time. Additionally, the park will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization Saturday, and will be closed until further notice.

Water Park officials will provide more information on reopening as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appleton police investigating overnight shooting, 1 in custody

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Appleton Police, officers were called to the 400 block of North Linwood Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday by a person driving in the area for a motorcycle on its side in the roadway.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Brewers: Lorenzo Cain won’t participate for rest of 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The team made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday morning, saying they fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and his leadership.

News

AP source: Cardinals-Brewers game Saturday to be postponed; St. Louis has 1 player, 3 staffers test positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Associated Press source says the Cardinals-Brewers game on Saturday will be postponed due to St. Louis having 1 player and 3 staffers test positive.

Latest News

News

President Trump says he is Banning TikTok

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
President Trump plans to ban TikTok from the United States.

News

I-43 crash scene between University and Webster Avenues cleared, police say no one reported injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay Police say the crash scene on southbound I-43 in Brown County has been cleared.

News

Secretary of State Subpoenaed for Documents on the Bidens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Secretary of State Pompeo subpoenaed for documents about the Bidens' alleged involvement in Ukraine.

News

Green Bay schools to start with on-line learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Superintendent Stephen Murley tells us it’s not feasible to have students in the classroom right away with the high level of community spread of the coronavirus.

News

Yahsha charged with fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 14 hours ago
Joshua Yahsha denied knowing he hit a bicyclist

News

Green Bay schools consider postponing in-person classes

Updated: 14 hours ago
School officials want lower community spread of the coronavirus