National Farmers Market week about to begin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This upcoming week celebrates a summertime staple in Wisconsin - the Farmers Market.

National Farmers Market week is celebrated each year on the first full week in August, and is meant to coincide with when produce starts to come to maturity.

The USDA says farmers market week praises the local effort for producers to sell directly to customers.

Despite the pandemic, farmers markets have been able to take place this year with some changes for safety.

On Saturday, the Green Bay farmers market celebrated with a proclamation from Mayor Eric Genrich making it ‘Green Bay Farmers Market Week'.

