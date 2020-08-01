Mosquitoes are loving this summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you think you’ve noticed more mosquitoes around this summer, you’re probably right. Small changes in temperature are proving quite pesky.

Slowly and surely, our Wisconsin summers are changing. If you look at Green Bay’s average temperature over the past 50 years, it’s been going up not by a lot but a rise of 1.1 degrees Fahrenheit, counting the highs, lows and everything in between.

That doesn’t seem overly significant, but it’s a lot more significant when you look at our average low temperatures during the same 50 years. The rate of rise is nearly double -- 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit warmer compared to 50 years ago.

Our overnights in the past couple decades have been more humid. There’s more atmospheric moisture. We had more regional rainfall. So our cool summer nights aren’t so cool compared the 1970s.

That led to more mosquito days in the 1980s. We had 102 days per year, on average, where we would have active mosquitoes.

In the 2000s and 2010s, that climbed to 111 mosquito days per year, on average.

How do you define a mosquito day? According to the National Institutes of Health, mosquitoes thrive when temperatures are between 50 and 95 degrees and the relative humidity is 42% or more.

Take those parameters and plug that into our climate data, and 64% of U.S. cities have seen a rise in mosquito days.

Climate change bites.

