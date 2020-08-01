Advertisement

Karofsky sworn-in as newest Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jill Karofsky is now officially a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.

On Saturday, Karofsky was sworn in during on a unique ceremony - she was on a 100 mile run, and was sworn in by fellow Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet at the 35 mile mark.

Originally, Karofsky was supposed to participate in the ‘Badger 100’ run on the Badger State Trail, however it was canceled due to COVID-19, but she decided to run it on her own to celebrate her love of running and her new role as Supreme Court Justice.

Karofsky will serve on the court for a 10 year term after defeating outgoing Justice Daniel Kelly earlier this year in the April election.

