I-43 crash scene between University and Webster Avenues cleared, police say no one reported injured

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say the crash scene on southbound I-43 in Brown County has been cleared.

The crash, which happened in the area of southbound I-43 at Webster Avenue on Saturday morning, caused the area between the southbound on ramp from Webster Avenue to University Avenue to be temporarily shut down for about half an hour.

Green Bay Police initially alerted Action 2 News about the crash at 10:04 a.m.

Police say no one was injured in the crash, which involved one vehicle.

The scene was cleared by 10:23 a.m.

