Green Bay schools say in-person classes may not happen until winter

By Kati Anderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is learning that students and teachers in the Green Bay Area Public School District may not go back to school in person until February.

“There are really three things that are on the table in terms of our planning process. One is really long term and that’s the onsite. Maybe that’s not quite February 2021, but moving in that direction, that certainly is our long range goal,” said Superintendent Stephen Murley.

As Action 2 News first reported Thursday, the school district released a reopening plan that recommends all students start the school year online this fall. The school board will vote whether to approve the plan on Monday.

Murley tells us it’s just not feasible to have students back in the classroom this fall with the high level of community spread of the coronavirus (watch our full interview with Murley at the end of this article).

District officials say in order for them to consider having students back in class, community spread of the coronavirus needs to be low -- meaning at or below 5%. Right now, Brown County’s community spread remains high, according to health officials.

The plan is to use gating criteria like the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan and change based on the spread of the virus.

“When we reach that ... gating criteria that says we’re at 5 percent, then we start moving towards a blended model where kids are doing some days [in school] and they’re doing virtual learning other days,” Murley explained.

Action 2 News crunched Brown County’s numbers recorded by the state Department of Health Services and found an average 5.38% of coronavirus tests in the county were positive over the past 7 days.

People who want to give their opinions to the school board for Monday’s vote will have the opportunity through a virtual meeting Sunday night or emailing boardofeducation@gbaps.org.

Extended interview with superintendent Stephen Murley

