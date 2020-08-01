Counterfeit $100 bills passed in local stores and nationwide

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are trying to identify people suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in stores in Northeast Wisconsin and nationwide.

Investigators believe the bills are being manufactured by a criminal organization outside of Wisconsin but the people suspected of passing bills in our corner of Wisconsin appear to have ties to the Milwaukee area and are passing bills throughout Wisconsin as well as in other states.

The bills are counterfeited using a process that bleaches the image from legitimate $10 bills and have the image of a $100 bill imprinted on them. They retain the feel of paper money and have security features that pass a basic inspection at the checkout counter, but a closer look reveals the security strip says TEN instead of ONE HUNDRED.

Investigators are particularly interested in identifying two suspects labeled Suspect #9 and Suspect #11 because of the frequency they’re hitting stores in Wisconsin and other states and how much fraud they’ve committed exchanging these counterfeit bills for merchandise. They’re suspected in counterfeit fraud cases in at least half a dozen states.

Suspect #9 might have a visible tattoo on her neck, but investigators can’t say for sure. Suspect #11 has what investigators call unique tattoos on his right arm.

A woman labeled Suspect #9 is believed to be passing counterfeit $100 bills at a TJ Maxx in Oshkosh and Marshalls in Appleton as well as in other states. She's seen in the center photo with a man labeled Suspect #11 (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

A man identified as Suspect #11 is seen on the right. A man believed to also be Suspect #11 is seen in clearer pictures from a Home Goods store in Oshkosh where a counterfeit $100 bill was used (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

Suspects #9 and #11 hit retail stores in Northeast Wisconsin in February, May and June.

On June 3, they spent counterfeit money at American Eagle at the Fox River Mall, Kohl’s in Neenah and Fond du Lac, and Walmart in Neenah. At Walmart in Neenah they used a counterfeit $50 bill. The suspects were driving a black sedan.

On May 9, they paid with $300 in counterfeit hundreds at the Walmart in Neenah. That time the suspects were driving a black SUV with Illinois license plates.

Also on May 9, four counterfeit $100 bills were used at Walmart on Main Street in Green Bay. The bills shared the same serial numbers as the ones used in Neenah the same day.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigating the Walmart case found out 286 bills with serial number KL05680898A have been pulled out of circulation since last December. The other bills shared serial number KD08379109A which were pulled out of circulation just like 230 other bills with that serial number between December and March.

Counterfeit bills with those serial numbers have also appeared in California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington DC. In Wisconsin they’ve appeared in Appleton, Neenah, Oshkosh, Elkhorn, Kenosha, and Menomonee Falls.

The sheriff’s office indicates that isn’t all the places or serial numbers of bogus bills that have been passed.

If you have information about anyone suspected of passing counterfeit money, call your local authorities or call Sgt. Roman Aronstein at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 360-1982. You may also be eligible for a reward providing an anonymous tip through Green Bay Crime Stoppers at http://432stop.com or (920) 432-7687.

