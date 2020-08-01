Advertisement

Colorado man arrested for OWI after attempting to elude Wisconsin State Patrol

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 27-year-old Pueblo, Colorado man has been arrested after allegedly trying to elude authorities early Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident started as a driving complaint along I-41 in Appleton, when the suspect’s vehicle left the interstate at N. Richmond Street.

A trooper parked in the area began to follow the vehicle, and clocked it at 58 mph in a 45 mph zone while deviating from the traffic lanes.

The State Patrol says the trooper then attempted to pull the vehicle over, however the vehicle then sped up to 70 mph and didn’t stop for a red light at the intersection of County JJ.

The State Patrol says the vehicle eventually pulled into a nearby business driveway and stopped, where the trooper made contact with the driver.

Authorities say the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, and a blood draw was done before the driver was turned over to a responsible party.

At this time, charges include a first OWI, attempting to elude an officer, and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released by authorities at this time.

