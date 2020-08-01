Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel’s to retire Native American logo

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel’s brewery has decided to change its logo to something more sensitive to the Native American community.

Leinenkugel’s current logo features a Native American woman wearing a headband with a feather wrapped inside it.

In a statement, parent company Molson Coors said on behalf of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company that “we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand.”

“In the coming months, we will begin to replace our existing creative with new imagery, and will continue to make these changes through 2021. Everything, from our beers and packs to merchandising and marketing, will be re-worked with new graphics that pay tribute to our brewery’s home in Chippewa Falls, but in a different, reimagined way,” according to the statement.

The decision at Leinenkugel’s comes after several national companies decided to change their brands and logos amid the Black Lives Matter Movement.

