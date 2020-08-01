Advertisement

Brewers: Lorenzo Cain won’t participate for rest of 2020 season

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain holds his hand after being caught stealing second during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, March 29, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain holds his hand after being caught stealing second during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, March 29, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (KY3)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced Lorenzo Cain won’t be participating for the rest of the 2020 season.

The team made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday morning, saying they fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and his leadership.

Cain, who is a center fielder, was awarded the Golden Glove award in 2019.

The team’s announcement comes after reports of a second postponement of the Brewers’ home opener.

