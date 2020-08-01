Brewers: Lorenzo Cain won’t participate for rest of 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced Lorenzo Cain won’t be participating for the rest of the 2020 season.

The team made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday morning, saying they fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and his leadership.

Cain, who is a center fielder, was awarded the Golden Glove award in 2019.

The team’s announcement comes after reports of a second postponement of the Brewers’ home opener.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.