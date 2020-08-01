Advertisement

Appleton police investigating overnight shooting, 1 in custody

(KGWN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person has been arrested following a shooting during the overnight hours on Saturday.

According to Appleton Police, officers were called to the 400 block of North Linwood Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday by a person driving in the area for a motorcycle on its side in the roadway.

The citizen who reported the motorcycle then checked on the motorcycle, but didn’t see its driver, and returned to their vehicle.

As they drove away, police say there were “numerous” gun shots and their vehicle was hit by bullets.

The citizen then drove away at a high rate of speed.

Police say officers from Appleton and Grand Chute were in the area heard the gun fire and saw the victim driving away from the gunfire.

Officials add several officers were sent to the area of the shooting and located the scene, and also looked for a suspect and any other victims.

According to police, when additional officers arrived, they found the motorcycle that had been in the road appeared to have been moved into some bushes in an attempt to hide it.

Officers were then able to find a suspect, described as a male, who admitted to being the driver of the motorcycle, and happened to have a firearm on him when police found him.

No other details about the suspect were immediately proved to Action 2 News.

Police took him into custody without incident, and say they obtained statements from the man, who also admitted to firing his weapon.

Officials add many casings were found in the area, and one other parked vehicle was hit by gunfire.

At this time, police say investigators are trying to find a motive for the incident, as well as if any other property was damaged.

Police ask citizens of the 400 - 600 blocks of North Linwood Avenue to report any suspicious damage to their property by calling 832-5500.

According to police, there doesn’t appear to be any kind of prior relationship between the suspect and the citizen who stopped to check on the motorcycle.

Appleton Police say more information will be released Monday if new details become available.

