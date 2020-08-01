AP source: Cardinals-Brewers game Saturday to be postponed; St. Louis has 1 player, 3 staffers test positive

NEW YORK, (AP) - A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the St. Louis Cardinals-Milwaukee Brewers game Saturday has been postponed.

One more player and three staff members for the Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests on Friday, leading to the postponement of the series opener in Milwaukee.

The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

