Advertisement

Zoos and aquariums ask Congress for COVID relief

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Zoos and aquariums are a lifeline to so many endangered species. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums says the facilities lost millions of dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now they are asking Congress to step up and help them.

A quick look at this small toad and you may not realize he is an endangered species.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.
The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.(River Museum)

Zoos and aquariums are working nonstop to protect the Wyoming toad, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa is one of them.

“We literally bred them and released them in the middle of a pandemic,” said Mark Beshel, Assistant Curation of Living Collections at the River Museum. “It’s an undertaking.”

Beshel and his colleagues work around the clock on conservation programs to care for endangered species. The work is time-consuming and expensive. But now, they are faced with another challenge—COVID-19 and furloughs.

“We make sure when we get any kind of scheduling when we’re short staffed, that there is enough coverage for every area,” said Beshel.

The Dubuque attraction did get some COVID relief funds, but officials said that money is now gone. The facility is not the only one struggling to maintain operations, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“Even when they’re closed, they still have to function at 100 percent because the facility is the home for animals that live there. They can’t just turn off the lights, shut the doors,” said Dan Ashe, the Association President.

Ashe is asking Congress for 30 million dollars to help A-Z-A-accredited locations care for protected species and federally-owned animals. He estimates they will need about $5 million per month for six months to keep the programs running.

“Well, it’s not going to be easy,” said Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.).

Lipinski, Zoo and Aquarium Caucus Co-Chair, said he supports the request and he is talking with Capitol Hill leaders about the educational value the zoos and aquariums provide.

“These are not simply amusement parks,” said Lipinski.

Lipinski acknowledges it’s going to be a challenge to get direct funding. He said the Paycheck Protection Program may be the most realistic option if extended.

Negotiations for the next relief bill are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin counties, cities face ‘difficult’ mask decisions

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state’s business community were told Wednesday.

Politics

Drive-thru absentee voting available in Eau Claire

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
City officials have set up drive-thru service for absentee voters in the parking lot behind City Hall in order to reduce contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Evers, healthcare workers hold round table discussing pandemic

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Medical professionals from across the state joined together to discuss what they’ve been experiencing so far.

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Latest News

News

Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear a face mask, be tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

Politics

GOP’s legislative committees outraise Democratic rivals

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A new report shows Republican legislators' fundraising committees raised nearly twice as much money as their Democratic counterparts during the first half of the year.

News

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Politics

Prosecutor: Agents headed to Milwaukee won’t police protests

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
Wisconsin authorities, including the state’s National Guard, can handle protests, the governor said.

News

Officials launch ‘VoteSafe Wisconsin Coalition’ to promote safe voting amidst pandemic

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Officials launch ‘VoteSafe Wisconsin Coalition’ to promote safe voting amidst pandemic