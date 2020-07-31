Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald stopped short of promising that the Senate would vote to kill the order
Gov. Tony Evers while announcing the statewide mask mandate.
Gov. Tony Evers while announcing the statewide mask mandate.(WMTV)
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide mask mandate that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday, the GOP Senate leader said Friday.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald stopped short of promising that the Senate would vote to kill the order, which is slated to take effect on Saturday. Fitzgerald, a candidate for Congress who faces a GOP primary on Aug. 11, also did not indicate when the Senate might convene.

“Republicans in the state Senate stand ready to convene the body to end the governor’s order,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “The governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this. How can we trust that the he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose in-person instruction this fall? There are bigger issues at play here, and my caucus members stand ready to fight back.”

State law gives the Legislature authority to revoke a governor’s emergency order. The Assembly, controlled by Republicans, would also have to vote to strike down the order. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday said he expected the order to face a legal challenge, but didn’t raise the possibility of the Legislature taking action. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has not met since mid-April, despite calls from Evers and Democrats to convene to take up issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including ensuring that the Wisconsin National Guard can continue its work across the state assisting in testing for COVID-19.

A message left with Fitzgerald’s office for further comment was not immediately returned. Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback referred to comments he made on Thursday calling it “risky business” for the Legislature to revoke a mask mandate that polls show has broad public support.

Evers declared a public health emergency on Thursday and issued a separate order requiring masks to be worn, with some exceptions, by everyone age 5 and up while inside or in enclosed places. The order does not apply to people in their private homes. It was slated to run until Sept. 28, with violators facing a $200 fine.

Wisconsin has had more than 52,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 919 deaths from the disease since the pandemic started. That death count is the 28th-highest in the country and the 35th highest per capita, at nearly 16 deaths per 100,000 people. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has gone up by 70, an increase of nearly 9%.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Percentage of active cases hits new low; state adds 832 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin had the most deaths since June 9 but positive news in other statistics.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Missing person alert issued for Allouez man with brain injury

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bonifas suffers from a traumatic brain injury and a seizure disorder.

Latest News

News

Events to resume Aug. 3 at Lambeau Field, Titletown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' executive order for Wisconsin. Masks can be removed for eating and drinking.

News

New details in fiery Door County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay man was taken to Door County Medical Center and then airlifted to a Green Bay hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

News

Brewers home opener rescheduled after Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Cardinals on Friday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the organization.

News

Man pleads not guilty in Neenah slaying

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bond continues at $100,000.

News

Red Cross, Packers to celebrate 10K-pint milestone at community blood drive

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The drive is by appointment only. That’s so the Packers and Red Cross can maintain social distancing and take safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

WATCH: Packers, Red Cross hold milestone blood drive

Updated: 10 hours ago
The drive will celebrate 10,000 pints on Friday.