Weekend: Half Dry and Half T’storms

The rest of today will continue to be very nice. Temperatures are close to average and skies are mostly sunny turning to mostly clear tonight.

In advance of a cold front, Saturday will be slightly warmer than today. Much of the day will be mostly sunny, although a few more afternoon clouds can be expected. Late Saturday night a few isolated showers or thundershowers are possible. Then as a cold front pushes through the state on Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The day won’t be a complete washout. The risk of severe storms is LOW.

Then, next week will be cooler with most days in the 70s. Look for early week highs int he low 70s and late week highs in the upper 70s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. A nice end to July. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 50-50 chance of showers & thunderstorms. Breezy late. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of late thunder WEST. HIGH: 79

