Wedding industry sees changes due to health guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic

By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This time of year is typically filled with weddings; however, like many other aspects of daily life, this wedding season looks different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floral designers at Buds ‘n Bloom Design Studio in Ledgeview wear masks as they create arrangements and corsages for weddings this weekend.

“It’s a happy day, because they’re getting married, and there’s smiles on their faces, and there’s a joy,” said Josh Steger of Buds ‘n Bloom Design Studio. “But, then there’s also a little bit of a heartbreak of knowing all of the people that they didn’t get to have at their wedding and the people they didn’t get to celebrate with and making alternate plans for that.”

Steger calls the COVID-19 pandemic a disruption to the wedding industry.

A sign on the front door of Buds ‘n Bloom Design Studio lets clients know masks are highly recommended with only five people allowed inside of the store at a time. Those changes were made prior to the latest emergency order by Governor Evers which makes masks mandatory statewide.

Steger says implementing the changes at weddings is challenging.

“We can encourage people to wear masks. We can educate people about it, but at the end of the day, I don’t know that it’s my place to police or kick people out of something necessarily,” he said. “Every venue and every vendor has a different opinion or policy on it.”

Along with his work at Buds ‘n Bloom Design Studio, Steger is also the founder of Westlin Hall on Shawano Avenue. While it has been relatively quiet at the venue this summer, he says next year is a different story.

“We’ve had over 50 cancellations, reschedules and so forth cumulatively so far for this year alone based on what we do for weddings and events,” said Steger. “A lot of those are rescheduled for next year on top of the scheduling that was already sort of trickling in for next year.”

He urges couples planning a wedding to book their date right away with vendors and venues filling up fast in 2021 and even starting to book in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

