REPORTS: Brewers home opener postponed after Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers home opener at Miller Park has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak among the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network Insiders and ESPN say they have confirmed the news.

MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman was first to report the news Friday morning. He tweeted, “Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement.”

Sources: Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

MLB Network Insider Joel Sherman reports the Cardinals are "self-isolating at their hotel."

Can confirm #STLCards games at #Brewers game has been postponed. @JonHeyman 1st. Cards are self-isolating at their hotel, not going to the park. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2020

First pitch was slated for 1:10 p.m. at Miller Park. There’s been no official word from the teams or information on when the game will be played.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tom Haudricourt also confirmed the news. “The Cardinals just came from Minnesota, so this is bad news for the Twins as well,” Haudricourt tweeted.

Positive coronavirus tests with the St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @jonheyman report. Unclear how many, but to this point positives had been limited to teams in the East. Now in the Central, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020

I have confirmation that #Brewers home opener is off because of positive tests with St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals just came from Minnesota, so this is bad news for the Twins as well. I'm guessing there will be no games at Miller Park this weekend. Oh boy. — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 31, 2020

Major League Baseball has suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday due to an outbreak on the team.

The Philadelphia Phillies canceled their weekend games after staffers tested positive for the virus. The Phillies played the Marlins prior to news of the outbreak on the Miami team.

Starting to feel like MLB attempts to play a season will be similar to playing whack-a-mole https://t.co/b5PgBdTAYc — Chris Roth (@rothchris) July 31, 2020

