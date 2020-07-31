REPORTS: Brewers home opener postponed after Cardinals test positive for COVID-19
MLB Network Insiders and ESPN say they have confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers home opener at Miller Park has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak among the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports.
MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman was first to report the news Friday morning. He tweeted, “Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement.”
MLB Network Insider Joel Sherman reports the Cardinals are "self-isolating at their hotel."
First pitch was slated for 1:10 p.m. at Miller Park. There’s been no official word from the teams or information on when the game will be played.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tom Haudricourt also confirmed the news. “The Cardinals just came from Minnesota, so this is bad news for the Twins as well,” Haudricourt tweeted.
Major League Baseball has suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday due to an outbreak on the team.
The Philadelphia Phillies canceled their weekend games after staffers tested positive for the virus. The Phillies played the Marlins prior to news of the outbreak on the Miami team.
