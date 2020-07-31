Advertisement

Red Cross, Packers to celebrate 10K-pint milestone at community blood drive

The July 31 Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive is being held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive Friday outside Lambeau Field.

The July 31 Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive is being held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive is by appointment only. That’s so the Packers and Red Cross can maintain social distancing and take safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donors are asked to wear a mask. There will be temperature checks.

Here’s how you make an appointment:

Go online to https://www.redcrossblood.org/

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Red Cross Blood Donor App: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood due to the pandemic.

The Packers and Red Cross have been holding the community blood drive since 2009. On Friday, they’ll celebrate their 10,000-pint milestone.

“We are grateful for the Green Bay Packers and all blood donors who have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic,” said Laura McGuire, communications manager, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those donors who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need is constant. We look forward to helping the community reach its next major milestone.”

The person who donates pint 10,000 will receive a Red Cross bag and $100 gift card to the Packers Pro Shop.

“Not everybody can go to Packers games and things like that, so it gives the American Red Cross the opportunity to welcome our donors into the beautiful stadium they have to offer. It gives us the chance to collect a lot of blood in a one day setting while kind of getting that green and gold,” says Jessica Brabant, American Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

WATCH: Packers, Red Cross hold milestone blood drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
The drive will celebrate 10,000 pints on Friday.

News

Statewide mask mandate sparks emotion across Wisconsin

Updated: 8 hours ago
Statewide mask mandate sparks emotion across Wisconsin

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Alexandra Ritchie works in higher education, in the admissions office at UW-Green Bay. Earlier this year following social justice protests, Ritchie penned a letter to her colleagues about issues of race, and ways that UWGB could have an impact on the entire student body.

Latest News

News

Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie

Updated: 8 hours ago
Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie

News

County leaders, business leaders react to statewide mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The masks will help make sure citizens are able to comply with Governor Evers’ order issued Thursday, which is a statewide mandate for everyone to wear a mask starting at midnight Saturday.

Power 2 Change

Get 2 the Point: UW-Green Bay’s Alexandra Ritchie on Power 2 Change

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Alexandra Ritchie penned an open letter to her colleagues about the role higher education should take in achieving racial equity

News

De Pere School District anticipating in-person classes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Families will have until next Friday to send in their virtual learning forms, and that will lock students into online learning for the first trimester or semester.

Crime

Green Bay man charged with child abuse, strangulation and suffocation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to court documents, Brave Cannon, 39, was charged Thursday with one count of child abuse - high probability/great harm, with another charge of strangulation and suffocation, as well as disorderly conduct.

News

Former Green Bay high school counselor, U.S. Attorney reach plea agreement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A former Green Bay high school counselor has reached a plea agreement with a U.S. Attorney regarding his case of knowingly and intentionally producing sexually explicit photos and videos of minors.