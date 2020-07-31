Advertisement

Power 2 Change Extended Interview: Alexandra Ritchie

By Cami Rapson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alexandra Ritchie of UWGB believes that higher education has a prominent role in helping student achieve equity. 

She also is making very tough choices personally, based on the racism she has experienced and because of the real data she’s learned about the disparities that Black women face in America today.

Alexandra Ritchie talks about her considerations in our extended Power 2 Change conversation.

