Percentage of active cases hits new low; state adds 832 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded more COVID-19 deaths Friday than any day since June 9 but saw positive news in the number and percentage of newly-identified coronavirus patients and in the percentage of active cases.

Fifteen deaths were reported in the past 24-hour period since Thursday’s report. Wisconsin last reported 15 deaths on June 9. The most deaths recorded by the state in one day was 22 on May 27.

Brown and Winnebago counties each reported a death, as well as Dane (2), Kenosha (1), Milwaukee (5), Racine (2), Trempeleau (1) and Waukesha (2) counties.

15,379 test results diagnosed 832 patient with the coronavirus, or 5.41%. That’s down seven-tenths of a percent from Thursday and more in line with Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s figures. The seven-day average is 6.79%.

A total of 52,940 coronavirus cases have been identified since early February. The state reports a total 934, or 1.8% of these patients, have died. That percentage hasn’t changed since July 23 after a slow but steady decline.

The state also reports 18.3% of cases remain active, a new low. The percentage of active cases fell below 19% before it started climbing again earlier this month. It appears this decline was helped by new CDC guidelines last week that lets a person infected with the coronavirus end their isolation after 10 days if they never exhibit symptoms.

Another 47 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Thursday. With deaths and discharges, there are currently 255 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 40 fewer than yesterday. 108 of them, or 42%, are in intensive care, which is 7 more than yesterday. The DHS reports at least 8.8% of coronavirus patients have been hospitalized at some point for treatment.

There are still 132 people in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 waiting for test results. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 1 in 5 medical beds in the state is still available.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 69 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 15 cases

Barron - 228 cases (+21) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 18 cases (1 death)

Brown - 3,919 cases (+23) (51 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 41 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 13 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 236 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 208 cases (+5)

Clark - 168 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 213 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford – 56 cases (+1)

Dane – 4,086 cases (+79) (37 deaths) (+2)

Dodge - 655 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Door - 84 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 113 cases (+3)

Dunn - 102 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 474 cases (+12) (3 deaths)

Florence - 7 cases

Fond du Lac - 529 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Forest - 58 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 318 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Green - 123 cases (+2) (1 death)

Green Lake - 52 cases (+2)

Iowa – 62 cases

Iron - 71 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 46 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 544 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 119 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,426 cases (+52) (52 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 109 cases (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 788 cases (+13) (1 death)

Lafayette - 103 cases (+1)

Langlade - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)

Lincoln - 60 cases

Manitowoc - 287 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marathon - 547 cases (+15) (5 deaths)

Marinette - 280 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 69 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 18 cases

Milwaukee – 19,248 cases (+117) (438 deaths) (+5)

Monroe - 205 cases (+5) (1 death)

Oconto - 164 cases

Oneida - 81 cases (+2)

Outagamie - 1,061 cases (+24) (12 deaths)

Ozaukee – 528 cases (+14) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 40 cases

Pierce - 164 cases (+4)

Polk - 111 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 337 cases (+7)

Price – 19 cases (+1)

Racine - 3,095 cases (+37) (77 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 25 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,342 cases (+12) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 14 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk – 347 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 34 cases (+3)

Shawano - 147 cases (+4)

Sheboygan – 578 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

St. Croix - 439 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 47 cases (+3)

Trempealeau - 301 cases (+16) (2 deaths) (+1)

Vernon - 55 cases (+1)

Vilas - 29 cases (+1)

Walworth – 1,179 cases (+35) (21 deaths)

Washburn - 21 cases (+4)

Washington - 805 cases (+14) (22 deaths)

Waukesha – 3,488 cases (+108) (53 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca - 350 cases (+6) (14 deaths)

Waushara - 99 cases (+4)

Winnebago - 1,014 cases (+17) (17 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 216 cases (+12) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 6 cases (+2)

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 21 cases (+1)

Delta - 57 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 43 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 76 cases (+4) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 40 cases

Iron - 17 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 16 cases

Marquette - 117 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 82 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 3 cases

Schoolcraft - 8 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

