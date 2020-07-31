Advertisement

County leaders, business leaders react to statewide mask mandate

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The mask mandate is sparking a lot of emotion across the state - while some support it, others say it should be an individual decision.

Now, we’re hearing from people on both sides.

In Fond du Lac County’s town of Johnsburg, much of the conversation at Tommy J’s bar Thursday night focused on the mask mandate, which the owner says, came without much warning.

“I talk to a lot of businesses around here and this is going to hurt a lot of businesses,” said Tom Mashock, the owner of Tommy J’s Bar.

Mashock says his employees will ear a mask, but forcing him to police customers about their habits is another thing.

“Right now it took us a while to get this business going again after we were shut down for so long and I’m just worried people are going to be afraid to go out again because I think the media and everybody is pushing that this virus is getting so bad that nobody wants to come out anymore,” said Mashock.

In Outagamie County, there’s been a mask mandate since July 18 for anyone inside of its administrative facilities, and the county executive says there’s a need to be more consistent.

“This is a sensible policy. I think we’re going to realize sooner rather than later that this is a lot better than the alternative, which is to start shutting down businesses,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Nelson announced Thursday that the county will supply 30,000 disposable face coverings for citizens who can’t afford one to help support the governor’s order.

As for enforcement, Nelson told Action 2 News he doesn’t expect big problems.

“The best rule or the best law is one that you don’t have to enforce because it’s something that people by and large agree on,” said Nelson.

Some law enforcement agencies have already said they won’t enforce the mask mandate, including the Dodge County Sheriff.

If you’re in need of a disposable face covering in Outagamie County, click here to order it.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide mask mandate sparks emotion across Wisconsin

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Statewide mask mandate sparks emotion across Wisconsin

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Alexandra Ritchie works in higher education, in the admissions office at UW-Green Bay. Earlier this year following social justice protests, Ritchie penned a letter to her colleagues about issues of race, and ways that UWGB could have an impact on the entire student body.

News

Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie

Power 2 Change

Get 2 the Point: UW-Green Bay’s Alexandra Ritchie on Power 2 Change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Alexandra Ritchie penned an open letter to her colleagues about the role higher education should take in achieving racial equity

Latest News

News

De Pere School District anticipating in-person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Families will have until next Friday to send in their virtual learning forms, and that will lock students into online learning for the first trimester or semester.

Crime

Green Bay man charged with child abuse, strangulation and suffocation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to court documents, Brave Cannon, 39, was charged Thursday with one count of child abuse - high probability/great harm, with another charge of strangulation and suffocation, as well as disorderly conduct.

News

Former Green Bay high school counselor, U.S. Attorney reach plea agreement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A former Green Bay high school counselor has reached a plea agreement with a U.S. Attorney regarding his case of knowingly and intentionally producing sexually explicit photos and videos of minors.

News

Miracle on Smith St.: Parents, first responders recall choking incident that left toddler pulseless for six minutes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The family of a Green Bay toddler calls their little boy a walking miracle after they say he survived six minutes with no pulse and no breath after he choked on a piece of bread.

News

Some in Lawrence concerned over potential Georgia-Pacific warehouse build

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A potential warehouse build in the Town of Lawrence has some in the area concerned. Georgia-Pacific is considering an area between Mid Valley and Williams grant drive, just north of Little Rapids Rd.

News

DNR board revises deer quotas after open meeting allegations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board in a June 24 meeting reduced quotas that citizen committees in 11 northern counties initially recommended.