County leaders, business leaders react to statewide mask mandate

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The mask mandate is sparking a lot of emotion across the state - while some support it, others say it should be an individual decision.

Now, we’re hearing from people on both sides.

In Fond du Lac County’s town of Johnsburg, much of the conversation at Tommy J’s bar Thursday night focused on the mask mandate, which the owner says, came without much warning.

“I talk to a lot of businesses around here and this is going to hurt a lot of businesses,” said Tom Mashock, the owner of Tommy J’s Bar.

Mashock says his employees will ear a mask, but forcing him to police customers about their habits is another thing.

“Right now it took us a while to get this business going again after we were shut down for so long and I’m just worried people are going to be afraid to go out again because I think the media and everybody is pushing that this virus is getting so bad that nobody wants to come out anymore,” said Mashock.

In Outagamie County, there’s been a mask mandate since July 18 for anyone inside of its administrative facilities, and the county executive says there’s a need to be more consistent.

“This is a sensible policy. I think we’re going to realize sooner rather than later that this is a lot better than the alternative, which is to start shutting down businesses,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Nelson announced Thursday that the county will supply 30,000 disposable face coverings for citizens who can’t afford one to help support the governor’s order.

As for enforcement, Nelson told Action 2 News he doesn’t expect big problems.

“The best rule or the best law is one that you don’t have to enforce because it’s something that people by and large agree on,” said Nelson.

Some law enforcement agencies have already said they won’t enforce the mask mandate, including the Dodge County Sheriff.

If you’re in need of a disposable face covering in Outagamie County, click here to order it.

