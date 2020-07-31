Advertisement

Missing person alert issued for Allouez man with brain injury

Micheal Bonifas was last seen Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
Micheal Bonifas was reported missing from Allouez.
Micheal Bonifas was reported missing from Allouez.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has put out an endangered missing person alert for a 59-year-old man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and seizures.

Micheal Bonifas was last seen Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. He was seen leaving Homes for Independent Living at 3279 Bitters Ct in Allouez.

Bonifas was on foot. It’s believed Bonifas was walking to his daughter’s home in the area. He did not show up.

Bonifas suffers from a traumatic brain injury and a seizure disorder.

DESCRIPTION

  • White male
  • 5'11"
  • 173 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, unknown color shirt

If you see Micheal Bonifas, call 911.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Events to resume Aug. 3 at Lambeau Field, Titletown

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' executive order for Wisconsin. Masks can be removed for eating and drinking.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

New details in fiery Door County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay man was taken to Door County Medical Center and then airlifted to a Green Bay hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

News

Brewers home opener rescheduled after Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Cardinals on Friday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the organization.

Latest News

News

Man pleads not guilty in Neenah slaying

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bond continues at $100,000.

News

Red Cross, Packers to celebrate 10K-pint milestone at community blood drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The drive is by appointment only. That’s so the Packers and Red Cross can maintain social distancing and take safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

WATCH: Packers, Red Cross hold milestone blood drive

Updated: 7 hours ago
The drive will celebrate 10,000 pints on Friday.

News

Statewide mask mandate sparks emotion across Wisconsin

Updated: 12 hours ago
Statewide mask mandate sparks emotion across Wisconsin

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Alexandra Ritchie works in higher education, in the admissions office at UW-Green Bay. Earlier this year following social justice protests, Ritchie penned a letter to her colleagues about issues of race, and ways that UWGB could have an impact on the entire student body.

News

Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie

Updated: 13 hours ago
Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie