Missing person alert issued for Allouez man with brain injury

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has put out an endangered missing person alert for a 59-year-old man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and seizures.

Micheal Bonifas was last seen Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. He was seen leaving Homes for Independent Living at 3279 Bitters Ct in Allouez.

Bonifas was on foot. It’s believed Bonifas was walking to his daughter’s home in the area. He did not show up.

Bonifas suffers from a traumatic brain injury and a seizure disorder.

DESCRIPTION

White male

5'11"

173 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, unknown color shirt

If you see Micheal Bonifas, call 911.

