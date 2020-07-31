Advertisement

Menominee tribe closes casino, bars, restaurants; imposes restrictions on businesses

The order closes casino, restaurants, bars and the farmers market until August 11
Oskaloosa Community School district says it is awaiting test results
Oskaloosa Community School district says it is awaiting test results((Source: MGN image))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Tribal Government is closing a number of facilities until August 11 in response to a growing number of coronavirus cases on the reservation. These include Menominee Casino & Resort and Thunderbird gaming, all bars and restaurants, and the farmers markets.

Restaurants and bars can offer food for takeout with curbside service. The casino gift shop and Thunderbird C-Store will remain open.

The tribe is also imposing a number of public health requirements on “all establishments, institutions, businesses, offices, stores and organizations” in effect until further notice when the state of emergency ends:

  • Restricting occupancy so everyone inside is assured at least six feet of physical distancing from others
  • Requiring screenings for everyone before entering the business and turning away anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher
  • Requiring everyone over the age of 4 to wear masks covering their mouth and nose while inside the business

Violating the emergency health order carries a fine up to $500 each time.

These emergency orders and the closings of bars, restaurants and the casino take effect at 5 P.M. Friday, July 31.

Earlier this week, Menominee tribal government offices were closed to in-person business until August 11, except for essential services.

The tribe also imposed a 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. curfew on the reservation through August 31.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boutique hotel opens on Two Rivers lakeshore

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The Cobblestone Hotel is the first new hotel in Manitowoc County in 20 years.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Percentage of active cases hits new low; state adds 832 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin had the most deaths since June 9 but positive news in other statistics.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
The GOP-controlled Legislature has not met since mid-April, despite calls from Evers and Democrats to convene to take up issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Missing person alert issued for Allouez man with brain injury

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bonifas suffers from a traumatic brain injury and a seizure disorder.

News

Events to resume Aug. 3 at Lambeau Field, Titletown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' executive order for Wisconsin. Masks can be removed for eating and drinking.

News

New details in fiery Door County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay man was taken to Door County Medical Center and then airlifted to a Green Bay hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

News

Brewers home opener rescheduled after Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Cardinals on Friday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the organization.

News

Man pleads not guilty in Neenah slaying

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bond continues at $100,000.