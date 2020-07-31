Man pleads not guilty in Neenah slaying

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man has entered not guilty pleas to charges in a fatal shooting.

Donald Lee Billings, 35, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in Winnebago County.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed Adam David Baith in Baith’s home.

On Thursday, Billings appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing and arraignment. The court found probable cause to move the case ahead to trial. Billings pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Bond continues at $100,000.

On June 22, Neenah police responded to a report of a shooting on the 900-block of Adams St. The criminal complaint says police found six fired bullets and eight casings, along with a Glock case that had the serial number for a gun and additional magazines. Police didn’t find the gun, and Baith’s wallet was missing.

A couple had been drinking at a bar with Billings earlier that night. They said he had identified himself as “Mike” and told them about an after-party at Baith’s home. They said Billings--who they knew as “Mike”--went inside the home with Baith while they smoked in the car. They heard gunshots and called 911.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the bar. The video showed “Mike” playing pool with Baith. Officers released photos of “Mike” to the public.

Police received a tip that “Mike” resembled a man named Donald Lee Billings. Billings’ girlfriend confirmed that the man in the video was Billings.

Billings was located in Milwaukee and taken into custody.

Billings’ next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10.

