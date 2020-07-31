Advertisement

Green Bay man charged with child abuse, strangulation and suffocation

Brave Cannon
Brave Cannon(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been formally charged in Brown County court for allegedly abusing his daughter.

According to court documents, Brave Cannon, 39, was charged Thursday with one count of child abuse - high probability/great harm, with another charge of strangulation and suffocation, as well as disorderly conduct.

The disorderly conduct charge is classified as a misdemeanor, while the other two are classified as felonies.

Documents state the incident happened just before 12 p.m. on July 15 on Elmore Street.

According to the complaint, officers spoke to the victim at Wise Women Gathering Place, as well as her sister.

The victim told police on July 17 that she had had some friends that went over to her father’s home on the 15 to have pizza and hang out, and that her father hadn’t been home when they got there.

However, she then went to take a shower, and when she got out, her father was yelling that she had too many friends over, and told police she could smell alcohol on his breath, and knew he was drunk.

She told police Brave became angrier, and yelled more, after which she told everyone to leave and started packing up her things.

When she went back to the bathroom for her shoes, Brave allegedly pushed her very hard, and then grabbed her around her neck and squeezed.

She then said that it had hurt, she couldn’t talk and it was difficult to breathe.

Eventually, the victim was able to get out of that, but then said Brave put her in a headlock for around 30 seconds, and he threw her head against the wall.

The victim’s cousin then entered the house after hearing a commotion, and told Brave to let his daughter go or they would call the police, which he complied to.

Court records haven’t updated to show when Brave’s next court date is.

