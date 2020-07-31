Gas station employee killed by car in parking lot in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - An employee of a Citgo gas station was killed when they were hit by a car in the parking lot of the Citgo at 610 S. 14th St. Friday.

Sheboygan police say the accident happened at about 1:30 in the afternoon.

The employee was accessing equipment in a service cavity when they were hit.

Sheboygan police and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

