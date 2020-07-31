Former Green Bay high school counselor, U.S. Attorney reach plea agreement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Green Bay high school counselor has reached a plea agreement with a U.S. Attorney regarding his case of knowingly and intentionally producing sexually explicit photos and videos of minors.

Federal court documents show Naze, 54, who was accused of secretly recording students and staff in a school bathroom at Southwest High School, has agreed to plead guilty to two counts, with six other counts being dismissed.

Investigators say he hid an iPod in a desk in the bathroom, with the videos and photos being made between December 2017 to October 2018, according to the grand jury indictment.

The charges carry a maximum of 30 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

The county carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, as well as at least 5 years of supervised release.

Government officials are recommending a total sentence of 15 years in prison, with the terms running concurrently.

The government also agrees to recommend a 10 year term of supervised release, and to not file additional production of child pornography charges, or other child exploitation related charges against Naze.

A plea deal had possibly been in the works as early as last month, as Action 2 News previously reported.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.