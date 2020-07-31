Advertisement

FANTASTIC FRIDAY WEATHER... SHOWERS & STORMS ON SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll remember this July as being a very hot and muggy month... But as it comes to an end today, it’s going to be seasonable with less humidity. With a northeast breeze, we’ll see highs back in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler along the lakeshore, and a little warmer over central Wisconsin. Northeast breezes will keep dew points in the pleasant 50s.

The weekend looks somewhat more humid. You’ll see more sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the lower 80s. Then, on Sunday, look for more clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Your severe weather outlook is in the LOW category. Sunday’s rain chance is about 50-50... If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, you might get wet, but at least it won’t rain all day long.

Looking ahead, we’ll see a stretch of cooler than normal weather early next week, but temperatures will get back to normal later in the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. A nice end to July. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 50-50 chance of showers & thunderstorms. Breezy late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of late thunder WEST. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonable day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant night ahead!

Updated: 8 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant night ahead!

Forecast

First Alert Weather: A look at your weekend forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Weather: A look at your weekend forecast

Forecast

COMFORTABLE TO END THE WORK WEEK

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice afternoon

Updated: 17 hours ago

Forecast

COMFORTABLE TO END THE WORK WEEK

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler

Updated: 21 hours ago
As weak high pressure drifts in from southern Canada, we should stay dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and less humid

Updated: 23 hours ago
We should see high temperatures varying from the middle 70s along the lakeshore, to the lower 80s west of the Fox Valley.

Forecast

JUST SLIGHTLY COOLER & LESS HUMID...

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

PLEASANT WEATHER TO ROUND OUT JULY

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...