FANTASTIC FRIDAY WEATHER... SHOWERS & STORMS ON SUNDAY

We’ll remember this July as being a very hot and muggy month... But as it comes to an end today, it’s going to be seasonable with less humidity. With a northeast breeze, we’ll see highs back in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler along the lakeshore, and a little warmer over central Wisconsin. Northeast breezes will keep dew points in the pleasant 50s.

The weekend looks somewhat more humid. You’ll see more sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the lower 80s. Then, on Sunday, look for more clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Your severe weather outlook is in the LOW category. Sunday’s rain chance is about 50-50... If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, you might get wet, but at least it won’t rain all day long.

Looking ahead, we’ll see a stretch of cooler than normal weather early next week, but temperatures will get back to normal later in the week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. A nice end to July. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 50-50 chance of showers & thunderstorms. Breezy late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of late thunder WEST. HIGH: 78

