Events to resume Aug. 3 at Lambeau Field, Titletown

The team says there will be new safety policies and procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tourism economy stands to lose millions after Packers announce no fans for preseason activities.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Events at Lambeau Field and Titletown will resume Aug. 3, according to the Green Bay Packers.

The team says there will be new safety policies and procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Face masks will be required in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' executive order for Wisconsin. Masks can be removed for eating and drinking.

The Packers have implemented social distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

The team worked with Brown County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Lambeau Field Atrium closed March 13 as the virus spread through the United States.

MORE: https://www.packers.com/lambeau-field/hours-of-operation

Power 2 Change: Alexandra Ritchie