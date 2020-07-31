Events to resume Aug. 3 at Lambeau Field, Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Events at Lambeau Field and Titletown will resume Aug. 3, according to the Green Bay Packers.

The team says there will be new safety policies and procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Face masks will be required in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' executive order for Wisconsin. Masks can be removed for eating and drinking.

The Packers have implemented social distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

The team worked with Brown County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Lambeau Field Atrium closed March 13 as the virus spread through the United States.

MORE: https://www.packers.com/lambeau-field/hours-of-operation

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.