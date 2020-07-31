DRY SATURDAY, RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY

Mostly clear skies tonight, so you may want to look for the Moon and to its left a very bright Jupiter... And to the left of Jupiter the planet Saturn!

After any patchy fog early Saturday morning, we're on the way to a good deal of sun. It will be a bit warmer and a bit more humid by day's end. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a late day t'shower (especially north), but most of us will be dry. Late Saturday night into Sunday brings a better chance of SCATTERED showers and a few non-severe storms. Sunday will also bring a breezy northerly wind which will once again crush the humidity and bring in cooler air.

Monday too, will be breezy and cool - Some areas north might not escape the 60s for daytime highs! Monday could also have a few left over showers, especially early in the day. Thereafter, much of the week looks pleasant. Warmer 80s return by Friday along with a chance of a few storms then.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: VAR BEC NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: BUILDING TO 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog, then plenty of sunny. A bit warmer. Slightly humid. Scattered t’showers at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Scattered showers, some thunder. Breezy, a bit cooler. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Chance of a few showers. Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 80

