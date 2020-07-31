Advertisement

DRY SATURDAY, RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies tonight, so you may want to look for the Moon and to its left a very bright Jupiter... And to the left of Jupiter the planet Saturn!

After any patchy fog early Saturday morning, we're on the way to a good deal of sun. It will be a bit warmer and a bit more humid by day's end. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a late day t'shower (especially north), but most of us will be dry. Late Saturday night into Sunday brings a better chance of SCATTERED showers and a few non-severe storms. Sunday will also bring a breezy northerly wind which will once again crush the humidity and bring in cooler air.

Monday too, will be breezy and cool - Some areas north might not escape the 60s for daytime highs! Monday could also have a few left over showers, especially early in the day. Thereafter, much of the week looks pleasant. Warmer 80s return by Friday along with a chance of a few storms then.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: VAR BEC NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: BUILDING TO 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog, then plenty of sunny. A bit warmer. Slightly humid. Scattered t’showers at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Scattered showers, some thunder. Breezy, a bit cooler. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Chance of a few showers. Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Chance of a few storms. HIGH: 80

