De Pere School District anticipating in-person classes

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere School District has informed families they are anticipating welcoming students back to school in-person this year.

In a letter sent to families, the district says their plan does allow parents to opt for a virtual learning plan.

Families will have until next Friday to send in their virtual learning forms, and that will lock students into online learning for the first trimester or semester.

If you don’t plan to opt for full time virtual learning, you don’t need to fill out the form.

The School Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 3 to discuss and approve a reopening school plan.

Click here to access the Virtual Learning Time Comparison document.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.