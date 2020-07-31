Advertisement

Boutique hotel opens on Two Rivers lakeshore

The Cobblestone Hotel is the first new hotel in Manitowoc County in 20 years
The four-story Cobblestone Hotel with 55 rooms opened on July 31, 2020
The four-story Cobblestone Hotel with 55 rooms opened on July 31, 2020(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - If you're looking for a spectacular view of Lake Michigan, a new hotel in Two Rivers has you covered.

Opening Friday, July 31, the Cobblestone Hotel is the first new hotel in Manitowoc County in 20 years.

What began as an idea four years ago is finally a reality. “Opening today, this is our first day,” says Ross Niemi with a smile. He’s one 15 local investors who make up the Cobblestone Hotel ownership group.

The 4-story boutique hotel near the city's harbor offers amazing water views and is full of Two Rivers history.

"There's a lot of local pictures throughout the hotel and in each of the rooms, so it really has that local, personal touch," says Niemi.

"We're in an incredibly beautiful setting here, the confluence of these two rivers as they flow out to Lake Michigan, the views that are just unparalleled," adds Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley.

Buckley says it’s hard to put a price tag on location as well as overstate the importance of this hotel to the community.

“Fifty-five new guest rooms in the heart of the downtown, people bringing disposable income to spend at local restaurants and businesses, turning day trippers that love our beach, our bike trails, our charter fishing, everything this community has to offer into weekend stays, vacation visits,” says Buckley.

While opening a hotel during a pandemic is less than ideal, Niemi says the number of rooms already booked is encouraging.

“Yes, it won’t be a standard year for us, but we’re optimistic that we’ll hold our own until next year,” says Niemi.

And he's banking on the hotel playing a big role in Two Rivers' continued transition away from a once largely manufacturing city.

“Two Rivers has really been focused on redeveloping the lakefront, embracing tourism, and this hotel is really the catalyst for much more to come and I think more investment that will come as part of this,” says Niemi.

