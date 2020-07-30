Advertisement

Some students return to in-person classes for summer school in Denmark

An outside shot of Denmark Elementary School.
An outside shot of Denmark Elementary School.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) -Some students in the Denmark School District are back in class, the district started a three week in-person summer school session this week.

After finishing the school year at home, 60 Denmark elementary school students are participating in a delayed in-person summer school.

"We've got a lot of our plans done, we got a lot of feedback from our summer school staff we met with them, went through the planning that we felt ready to put our plans into practice," says District Administrator Luke Goral.

Sanitizing stations welcome students for summer school at Denmark Elementary School. But, it's only one of the steps they, along with staff, need to complete before heading to class.

According to Goral, "We do have a screening process, that our board has approved, that parents are doing at home and then we have worked with our insurance carrier to have an app created for our staff that they need to do the self screening before they come into work."

Once in class, desks are spread at least three feet apart, and when possible, some classes are even being held outside. "Not only does that get the kids outside, fresh air, easier to physically distance, but it also opens up some of our bigger spaces within our buildings so we can spread out," says Goral.

While masks are strongly recommended for students, teachers are required to wear them when outside of their teaching zone - a designated space in their classroom where they're socially distanced from students. Rooms are sanitized in between classes, and while only a few days in to summer, so far things are running smoothly.

Goral says, "When the kids showed up to school on the first day of summer school you could see their excitement and our staff excitement. So we are excited to have the kids back."

While the Denmark School District doesn’t think of this in-person summer school as practice for the fall it will utilize the lessons learned when making a final determination of how kids will return to class come September.

