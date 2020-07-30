Packers players Crosby, Sternberger and Hester added to COVID-19/Reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three more Packers players have been added to the COVID-19/Reserve list by the team.

On Thursday, Packers kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester were put on the list, according to the NFL Transaction wire.

Among those added to the COVID reserve list: #Bears NT John Jenkins, #Packers K Mason Crosby and TE Jace Sternberger, #Vikings OLB Anthony Barr. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2020

This comes two days after linebacker Greg Roberts was the first Packers player to be put on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

The COVID-19/Reserve list is a category created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. It does not necessarily mean a positive test.

Veteran Packers players reported for testing on Tuesday.

