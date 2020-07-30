Advertisement

Ragweed counts up, doctors stress difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms

Ragweed pollen will stick around until the second full frost.
An increase of pollen in the air has doctors urging the importance of knowing the difference between allergies and COVID-19.
An increase of pollen in the air has doctors urging the importance of knowing the difference between allergies and COVID-19.(WBAY)
By Kati Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warm summer night is encouraging many people to get outside and escape the worries of catching the coronavirus.

However, you won’t be able to escape the increase of pollen in the air from ragweed.

“This is not a normal year because ragweed pollen usually appears August 15, sometimes August 10; but this year we had it two days ago on the 27th of July,” said Dr. Steve Kagen M.D. allergy and asthma specialist.

Wednesday’s allergy report by Kagen’s Allergy Clinic shows ragweed, nettle and grass in the moderate range, which can cause allergy symptoms to flare.

The trick is knowing the difference between allergies, the common cold and COVID-19.

“If you’ve got a fever, you don’t get a fever when you have an allergy. If you itch, if you have itchy eyes, itchy nose, itchy roof of your mouth then it’s an allergic reaction. A cold, that’s going to last 5-7 days then it’s done,” said Dr. Kagen.

If you have severe allergies, wearing a mask might be difficult, but not wearing one while you are experiencing allergy symptoms could make you even more prone to catching the virus.

“The trick with staying healthy, if you’ve got allergies, you’ve got a wet nose, a wet sinus. So you want your head to be clear. The wet head gets sick,” said Dr. Kagen.

He says taking allergy medication will be your best defense against allergies and chances of getting the coronavirus while you’re experiencing allergy symptoms.

Ragweed pollen will stick around until the second full frost.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cities still addressing concerns about voting in a pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Will there be enough poll workers and can voters be kept far enough apart?

Coronavirus

City of Green Bay seeks volunteers to make face masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Volunteer Center of Brown County wants to get face masks for people who still need them.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus cases, percentage of positive tests up again

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 900,000 people in Wisconsin have been tested in almost 6 months.

News

Wisconsin counties, cities face ‘difficult’ mask decisions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state’s business community were told Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Virtual 5K raising money, awareness for congenital heart disease

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The money raised goes to the non-profit Conquering CHD. The organization's focus is awareness, research and advocacy.

News

Oshkosh City Council considers public mask mandate

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The City Council discussed the mandate during a meeting Tuesday night, however the council didn’t vote on the measure.

News

Manitowoc Public School District to start school year with blended learning model

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The blended learning will combine in-person and online learning, and will allow families to choose full distance learning if they prefer that option.

Coronavirus

De Pere City Council votes in favor of face mask mandate

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The De Pere City Council has passed a face mask ordinance proposed by Mayor James Boyd.

News

Wisconsin added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Chicago adds Wisconsin to a list of 22 states under an emergency travel order.

News

Wisconsin exceeds 50,000 coronavirus cases, 900 deaths

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin added 10,000 cases in 11 days.