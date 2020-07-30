Advertisement

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Cover 2: Camp Edition airs August 4

"Modern Family" episodes air later at 2:05 and 2:35 A.M.
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two repeat episodes of ABC’s “Modern Family” will be delayed on Tuesday, August 4, to bring you a First Alert Sports special, “Cover 2: Camp Edition.”

For one hour, from 7 to 8 P.M., Cover 2 will prepare you for whatever the season will look like. We dive into the twists and turns of this unprecedented off-season and makes predictions for the season that lies ahead. See if you agree with our team of Packers pundits and prognosticators who will go “On the Clock.”

The pre-empted episodes of “Modern Family” will air seven hours late at 2:05 A.M. and 2:35 A.M. on Wednesday, August 5. You may need to manually set your DVR. We join ABC World News Now at 3:05 A.M.

