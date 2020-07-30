Advertisement

Police to give one-year update on K-9 Pyro

It's been over one year since Green Bay K-9 Pyro was stabbed and nearly killed.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It's been over one year since Green Bay K-9 Pyro was stabbed and nearly killed. On Thursday, Green Bay Police will give an update on Pyro's health and announce a big gift presentation for K-9 handlers.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police will talk about Pyro's medical condition and how community donations have been used.

A "major gift presentation" to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handlers Association is also planned.

Following the news conference, Pyro and Officer Scott Salzmann will visit Seymour Park at 4 p.m. and Navarino Park at 4:30 p.m.

Officer Salzmann and K9 Pyro will be visiting Seymour Park at 4pm and Navarino Park at 4:30pm on Thursday, July 30th after the news connference. Masks and social distancing between groups is encouraged.

Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

On April 7, 2019, Pyro was stabbed multiple times during a weapons call in the 1300 block of Western Ave.

Police say suspect Sai Vang did not comply with orders to surrender. K-9 Pyro was deployed and jumped on Vang. Vang removed a "large boning-style knife" from his waistband and stabbed Pyro, according to the criminal complaint.

"I watched as Sai started violently swing the knife upward, in a stabbing motion, at K-9 Pyro," reads one officer's story detailed in the criminal complaint.

One officer described the blade on Sai's knife to be about five inches long. There was blood at the three-inch mark.

Police used a taser on Vang, who dropped the knife. Pyro was found bleeding on a nearby sidewalk.

Pyro was taken to the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center where he had multiple surgeries and received blood and plasma transfusions. Doctors made a hole in his windpipe and inserted a tube to allow Pyro to breathe.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says Pyro’s actions likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.

Pyro made a full recovery. He returned to active duty on May 23, 2019.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One airlifted after fiery crash in Door County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Gibraltar crews say they arrived to find one of the vehicles on fire.

News

WATCH: Preview of Pyro update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police will hold a news conference Thursday with an update on Pyro.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks hydroxychloroquine

Updated: 2 hours ago
A recent study found that "evidence on the safety and efficacy of these therapies is limited."

Coronavirus

Cities still addressing concerns about voting in a pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Will there be enough poll workers and can voters be kept far enough apart?

Latest News

News

Pandemic creates concerns for in-person voting

Updated: 8 hours ago
Concerns rise again about having enough poll workers and keeping voters far enough apart.

News

Ragweed arrives early

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ragweed pollen usually appears in mid-August

News

Donald Windey sentenced to 17 years in prison for abusing adopted children

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The De Pere man was convicted of more than a dozen charges of physically, mentally and sexually abusing his children.

Crime

Convicted drunk driver charged with killing 2 in a drunk-driving crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Samuel Coppersmith, who doesn't turn 21 until next month, is charged with a July 19 rollover crash on I-41.

News

Local Girl Scout turns 104

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ruth Gresham was given a birthday parade including local scouts

News

Local people get suspicious seeds from China

Updated: 12 hours ago
State agriculture officials and the USDA want anyone who receives seeds to report them.