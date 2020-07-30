Police to give one-year update on K-9 Pyro
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It's been over one year since Green Bay K-9 Pyro was stabbed and nearly killed. On Thursday, Green Bay Police will give an update on Pyro's health and announce a big gift presentation for K-9 handlers.
A news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police will talk about Pyro's medical condition and how community donations have been used.
A "major gift presentation" to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handlers Association is also planned.
Following the news conference, Pyro and Officer Scott Salzmann will visit Seymour Park at 4 p.m. and Navarino Park at 4:30 p.m.
On April 7, 2019, Pyro was stabbed multiple times during a weapons call in the 1300 block of Western Ave.
Police say suspect Sai Vang did not comply with orders to surrender. K-9 Pyro was deployed and jumped on Vang. Vang removed a "large boning-style knife" from his waistband and stabbed Pyro, according to the criminal complaint.
"I watched as Sai started violently swing the knife upward, in a stabbing motion, at K-9 Pyro," reads one officer's story detailed in the criminal complaint.
One officer described the blade on Sai's knife to be about five inches long. There was blood at the three-inch mark.
Police used a taser on Vang, who dropped the knife. Pyro was found bleeding on a nearby sidewalk.
Pyro was taken to the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center where he had multiple surgeries and received blood and plasma transfusions. Doctors made a hole in his windpipe and inserted a tube to allow Pyro to breathe.
Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says Pyro’s actions likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.
Pyro made a full recovery. He returned to active duty on May 23, 2019.
