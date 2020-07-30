Advertisement

Police arrest man for hit-and-run that killed Green Bay bicyclist

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Green Bay.

Police say the driver has been identified as Joshua A. Yahsha of Bellevue. Police are recommending Yahsha be charged with Hit-and-Run Causing Death.

"The Green Bay Police Department would like to thank the community for the tips that were called in to our office in reference to this tragic incident. This serves as a reminder that motorists involved in an accident have an obligation to stop and render aid," reads a statement from police.

On July 15, at about 5 a.m., 25-year-old Jordan Krebsky was riding his bike south on Bellevue St when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. It happened near Amy St.

Jordan Krebsky is remembered as a loving husband and father. Courtesy: Huehns Funeral Home
Jordan Krebsky is remembered as a loving husband and father. Courtesy: Huehns Funeral Home(Courtesy: Huehns Funeral Home)

Police later released photos of a white car that was in the area of the hit-and-run.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as Joshua Yahsha.

Krebsky's family says Jordan suffered a serious brain injury. He passed away July 22.

Jordan was biking to work that morning. An obituary says he worked for KI.

“Jordan enjoyed playing guitar and bass, writing, futsal, and riding his bike,” reads the obit.

Krebsky left behind a wife and two children.

“His last act of generosity was to give the gift of life as an organ donor,” reads a statement from the family on a GoFundMe page.

Memorial donations can be made to “Jordan’s Family Fund” through Nicolet National Bank.

