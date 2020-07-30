Advertisement

One airlifted after fiery crash in Door County

Highway 42 was closed for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.
Stock graphic
Stock graphic
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a fiery crash in Door County Wednesday night.

At about 9 p.m., Gibraltar Fire and Rescue was called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 42 and Cottage Row.

Gibraltar crews say they arrived to find one of the vehicles on fire. The occupants had escaped prior to their arrival.

The occupants were transported to Door County Medical Center for treatment. One patient was airlifted to the hospital by Eagle III.

No identifying information was released about the victims.

Gibraltar is located south of Fish Creek.

