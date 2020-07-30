Advertisement

Man arrested in Outagamie County internet child sex sting

Marcos Echevarria Santiago, 29, was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children sting.
Santiago, 29, was arrested by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.
Santiago, 29, was arrested by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to Outagamie County for sex with who he believed to be an underage girl.

Marcos Echevarria Santiago, 29, was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children sting.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says Santiago had been exchanging messages with an investigator posing as a 13-year-old girl. On July 29, he traveled from Menominee to Outagamie County “with the belief he was going to meet with a 13-year-old girl to have sex,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Santiago was met by investigators and arrested. The Sheriff's Office has recommended charges to the district attorney's office:

  • Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime
  • Attempted 2nd Degree sexual assault of a child
  • Causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity
  • Solicitation of an intimate representation of a child

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s says it has taken part in 19 ICAC investigations this year. These investigations have resulted in 40 criminal charges and five arrests.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks waste water testing and COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
How tracking waste water could predict outbreaks.

News

Dr. Rai talks hydroxychloroquine and new technology on tracking COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"So at this point--and this may change as more research comes out--but at this point that drug and that drug combination is definitely not recommended," says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

News

Police to give one-year update on K-9 Pyro

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A "major gift presentation" to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handlers Association is also planned.

News

One airlifted after fiery crash in Door County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Gibraltar crews say they arrived to find one of the vehicles on fire.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Preview of Pyro update

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police will hold a news conference Thursday with an update on Pyro.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks hydroxychloroquine

Updated: 4 hours ago
A recent study found that "evidence on the safety and efficacy of these therapies is limited."

Coronavirus

Cities still addressing concerns about voting in a pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Will there be enough poll workers and can voters be kept far enough apart?

News

Pandemic creates concerns for in-person voting

Updated: 10 hours ago
Concerns rise again about having enough poll workers and keeping voters far enough apart.

News

Ragweed arrives early

Updated: 10 hours ago
Ragweed pollen usually appears in mid-August

News

Donald Windey sentenced to 17 years in prison for abusing adopted children

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The De Pere man was convicted of more than a dozen charges of physically, mentally and sexually abusing his children.