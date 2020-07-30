Man arrested in Outagamie County internet child sex sting

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to Outagamie County for sex with who he believed to be an underage girl.

Marcos Echevarria Santiago, 29, was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children sting.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says Santiago had been exchanging messages with an investigator posing as a 13-year-old girl. On July 29, he traveled from Menominee to Outagamie County “with the belief he was going to meet with a 13-year-old girl to have sex,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Santiago was met by investigators and arrested. The Sheriff's Office has recommended charges to the district attorney's office:

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

Attempted 2nd Degree sexual assault of a child

Causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity

Solicitation of an intimate representation of a child

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s says it has taken part in 19 ICAC investigations this year. These investigations have resulted in 40 criminal charges and five arrests.

