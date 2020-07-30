Advertisement

JUST SLIGHTLY COOLER & LESS HUMID...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather meteorologists
First Alert Weather meteorologists(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There’s no big changes with today’s weather... It will be slightly cooler and less humid today, due to a northeast breeze. We should see high temperatures varying from the middle 70s along the lakeshore, to the lower 80s west of the Fox Valley. It looks like these seasonable temperatures will last through tomorrow.

As weak high pressure drifts in from southern Canada, we should stay dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s a TINY chance of sprinkles this afternoon, but this is only an unlikely 10% chance of rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Sunday, as a cold front moves through the region. The chance of rain is about 50-50, with only a LOW risk of severe storms. Look for cooler weather early next week, with perhaps a few more pop up showers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Maybe a stray sprinkle? Slightly cooler. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, otherwise, fair skies. A mild night. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50-50 chance of showers & thunderstorms. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 73

