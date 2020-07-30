JUST SLIGHTLY COOLER & LESS HUMID...

There’s no big changes with today’s weather... It will be slightly cooler and less humid today, due to a northeast breeze. We should see high temperatures varying from the middle 70s along the lakeshore, to the lower 80s west of the Fox Valley. It looks like these seasonable temperatures will last through tomorrow.

As weak high pressure drifts in from southern Canada, we should stay dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s a TINY chance of sprinkles this afternoon, but this is only an unlikely 10% chance of rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Sunday, as a cold front moves through the region. The chance of rain is about 50-50, with only a LOW risk of severe storms. Look for cooler weather early next week, with perhaps a few more pop up showers.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Maybe a stray sprinkle? Slightly cooler. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, otherwise, fair skies. A mild night. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50-50 chance of showers & thunderstorms. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 73

