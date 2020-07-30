Green Bay School District releases 3 learning models for upcoming school year, School Board to vote on August 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Families of the Green Bay Area Public Schools are closer to learning what to expect for the upcoming school year.

In a letter sent to families on Thursday afternoon, the district says their plan, which is a fluid document, explains three instructional models: on-site, off-site (virtual learning), and blended learning.

the plan

According to district administration, the Board of Education will have a special meeting on Monday, August 3 at 5 p.m. to vote on whether the District will begin the upcoming school year in the blended or off-site instructional model (all virtual classes).

Anyone who would like to provide feedback to the Board can do so

District officials say they’re continuing to work through many details, and will continue to update the district’s website and social media pages.

As of this publishing, the plan states district administration officials are recommending the school year begins with all students in the off-site instructional model, citing the following:

Discussions with area medical professionals

The rate of COVID-19 transmission in the state

Brown County is one of the counties in the state with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases

Prevea President Dr. Rai’s interview with WBAY regarding school strategies

