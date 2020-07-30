Gov. Evers orders statewide mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a statewide mask mandate that goes into effect Saturday, Aug. 1.

The order is part of a Public Health Emergency. It requires people to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence.

Face coverings are defined in the emergency order as: “a piece of cloth or other material that is worn to cover the nose and mouth completely. A “face covering'‘ includes but is not limited to a bandanna, a cloth face mask, a disposable or paper mask, a neck gaiter, or a religious face covering. A ‘face covering’' does not include face shields, mesh masks, masks with holes or openings, or masks with vents.”

“While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn’t care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve said all along that we’re going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives. While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what’s best for the people of our state, so that’s what I am going to do.”

The order is set to expire on Sept. 28.

GOVERNOR’S ORDER REQUIREMENTS

“Every individual, age five and older, in Wisconsin shall wear a face covering if both of the following apply:

a. The individual is indoors or in an enclosed space, other than at a private residence; and;

b. Another person or persons who are not members of individual’s household or living unit are present in the same room or enclosed space.

Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings, including outdoors when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.”

EXEMPTIONS

While eating or drinking.

When communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing and communication cannot be achieved through other means.

While obtaining a service that requires the temporary removal of the face covering, such as dental services.

While sleeping.

While swimming or on duty as a lifeguard.

While a single individual is giving a religious, political, media, educational, artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical presentation for an audience, the single speaker may remove the face covering when actively speaking. While the face covering is removed, the speaker must remain at least 6 feet away from all other individuals at all times.

When engaging in work where wearing a face covering would create a risk to the individual, as determined by government safety guidelines.

When necessary to confirm the individual’s identity, including when entering a bank, credit union, or other financial institution.

When federal or state law or regulations prohibit wearing a face covering.

Children between the ages of 2 and 5 are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. The CDC

Individuals who have trouble breathing.

Individuals who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

Individuals with medical conditions, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, or other sensory sensitivities that prevent the individual from wearing a face covering.

Incarcerated individuals. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections shall continue to comply with COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of its staff and individuals in its care. Local governments are strongly encouraged to continue or create COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of their staff and individuals in their care.

