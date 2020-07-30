Advertisement

Donald Windey sentenced to 17 years in prison for abusing adopted children

Donald Windey. Photo: Brown County Jail
Donald Windey. Photo: Brown County Jail(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere man convicted of more than a dozen charges of physically, mentally and sexually abusing his adopted children is now facing 17 years in prison followed by supervision.

Donald Windey was found guilty on felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, being party to the crime of physical abuse, strangulation or suffocation, and four felony counts of causing mental harm to a child.

As Action 2 News has reported, the criminal complaint said children living with Donald and Shirley Windey were inappropriately touched and kissed, as well as physically hurt and given food punishments.

At his sentencing Wednesday, Windey said he was “very sorry for the ways in which I failed as a father.” He said he was sorry for the times he made the children scared, made jokes at their expense, didn’t provide or know the help they needed, and that they didn’t feel the love for him that he felt for them. He said he had to be strict based on their behaviors.

He pointed out he didn’t have a prior criminal record and was involved in his church for years. He said he and his wife have lost everything, including their home, jobs and reputations.

Sharon Windey was sentenced in January to 4 years in prison.

Brown County Judge John Zakowski said at sentencing, “Don, you are a wonderful person, but you can be mean, too. I have seen it.”

He rejected Windey’s claim that the children conspired to tell a story so they could get out of the Windeys’ home, pointing out the kids’ claims went back years.

Zakowski also said he was irritated that the kids were put in this place. He said the Windeys, who believe in corporal punishment, should not have been allowed to foster or adopt these children.

“This should have been red flagged, and then the Windeys wouldn’t have been put in that situation, the kids would have been spared. The system failed. It’s a tragedy of immense proportions,” Judge Zakowski said.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cities still addressing concerns about voting in a pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Will there be enough poll workers and can voters be kept far enough apart?

News

Pandemic creates concerns for in-person voting

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Concerns rise again about having enough poll workers and keeping voters far enough apart.

Crime

Convicted drunk driver charged with killing 2 in a drunk-driving crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Samuel Coppersmith, who doesn't turn 21 until next month, is charged with a July 19 rollover crash on I-41.

News

Local Girl Scout turns 104

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ruth Gresham was given a birthday parade including local scouts

Latest News

News

Local people get suspicious seeds from China

Updated: 4 hours ago
State agriculture officials and the USDA want anyone who receives seeds to report them.

News

Neville museum renovations nearly done

Updated: 4 hours ago
The museum is eager to show off the changes

News

JBS plans $1 million donation for COVID-19 response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The company said it’s working with local leaders to determine how to best use the money for immediate and long-term needs.

News

Girl Scout celebrates 104th birthday in Neenah senior care facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A woman living in a Neenah senior care home celebrates her 104th birthday.

Crime

Menasha police say pair could face charges for holding woman against her will

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The victim's sister told police the woman was being held by "drug people."

News

Allouez woman among hundreds to receive package of unsolicited seeds from China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
An Allouez woman is one of hundreds across the state that received a package of unsolicited seeds from China.