DNR board revises deer quotas after open meeting allegations

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources board has revised antlerless deer quotas in a handful of counties following complaints the panel violated open meeting laws and ignored local recommendations when it approved the limits last month.

The board in a June 24 meeting reduced quotas that citizen committees in 11 northern counties initially recommended.

Former board members accused the board of planning the reduction ahead of the meeting and the citizen committees complained they were ignored.

The board decided Thursday to reconsider the June vote, then voted to approve the plan again but restore the original quotas for four counties.

