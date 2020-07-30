DHS: Another 1,059 test positive for coronavirus, active case percentage drops

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- On Thursday, the State of Wisconsin saw another day of more than 1,000 new people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 1,059 new cases, or 6.1% of the 17,270 test results it received in the last 24-hour period. Wisconsin now has a total 52,108 people who’ve tested positive since testing began in February.

There are 9,852 cases still active, which is 18.9% of the confirmed cases. On Wednesday, that percentage was 19%. This percentage is notable, because the percentage of active cases was rising.

The state says 41,319 people are considered recovered, which is 79.3% of all confirmed cases.

The DHS says eight more people died, bringing the death toll to 919.

The percentage of deaths remains at 1.8% of known cases; that’s plateaued for four days after a slow but steady decline.

Wisconsin has now tested more than 919,710 people for the coronavirus over the course of almost six months.

State officials say 51 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There are now 295 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 101 of them in intensive care, the state Department of Health Services reports. The percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is down to 8.8%, down one-tenth of a percent from Wednesday.

State health officials say there are another 122 people in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 waiting for their test results.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

