Dairy Cares raises $210K in virtual fundraiser for Children’s Wisconsin

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Dairy Cares of Wisconsin raised $210,000 for Children’s Wisconsin during its first virtual fundraiser.

The organization typically holds a big Garden Party each year. This year, the fundraiser went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We knew we wanted to do something special for our 10th anniversary, but we never imagined it would be a campaign built largely on cell phone texting,” said Jim Ostrom, Dairy Cares co-founder and a member of the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation Board. “In the midst of a COVID-fueled economic downturn, the generosity of the dairy and agriculture-related industries — and a lot of big-hearted individuals who just wanted to do something positive during turbulent times — is truly inspiring.”

Over the past 10 years, the fundraiser has raised $1.5 million for Children’s Wisconsin.

There’s still time to donate. You have until midnight on Friday, July 31. Just text “DAIRY” to 71760.

Action 2 News’ Emily Matesic reported on the virtual fundraiser earlier this month. Ostrom told us that Children’s hospital has touched many lives in our area.

“We all in some way are connected to a child that needs help and we got behind it, and then we got an industry behind it, and now we have a community and an industry behind it, and we’re very blessed to have such good success with it,” says Ostrom.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.