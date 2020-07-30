COMFORTABLE TO END THE WORK WEEK

This afternoon will be just as nice as this morning. The sky will be mostly sunny and temperatures rise to the upper 70s. There is a very tiny chance for a sprinkle, but most will stay dry today. The pleasant weather extends into Friday as skies will once again be sunny and the temperatures will be seasonable.

As a cold front is sweeping through this weekend, it will bring about the next shower and thunderstorm chance. Spotty showers are possible late Saturday night, and then slightly more likely on Sunday. The risk of severe weather is LOW.

Look for slightly cooler weather early next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Maybe a stray sprinkle? Slightly cooler. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, otherwise, fair skies. A mild night. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50-50 chance of showers & thunderstorms. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 74

