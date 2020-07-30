Advertisement

COMFORTABLE TO END THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This afternoon will be just as nice as this morning. The sky will be mostly sunny and temperatures rise to the upper 70s. There is a very tiny chance for a sprinkle, but most will stay dry today. The pleasant weather extends into Friday as skies will once again be sunny and the temperatures will be seasonable.

As a cold front is sweeping through this weekend, it will bring about the next shower and thunderstorm chance. Spotty showers are possible late Saturday night, and then slightly more likely on Sunday. The risk of severe weather is LOW.

Look for slightly cooler weather early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Maybe a stray sprinkle? Slightly cooler. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, otherwise, fair skies. A mild night. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50-50 chance of showers & thunderstorms. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler

Updated: 4 hours ago
As weak high pressure drifts in from southern Canada, we should stay dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and less humid

Updated: 6 hours ago
We should see high temperatures varying from the middle 70s along the lakeshore, to the lower 80s west of the Fox Valley.

Forecast

JUST SLIGHTLY COOLER & LESS HUMID...

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

PLEASANT WEATHER TO ROUND OUT JULY

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: July ends with pleasant weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
Seasonal highs around 80 with less humidity

Forecast

Very Small Shower Chance Today

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A pleasant end to July

Updated: 20 hours ago
Temperatures should be near normal with less humidity

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mix of sun and clouds

Updated: 23 hours ago
Temperatures through the end of the week will be pretty close to average.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun and clouds

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT
While most of the area will stay dry, isolated showers will be possible NORTHEAST of Green Bay.

Forecast

A TINY SHOWER CHANCE NORTHEAST OF GREEN BAY

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...