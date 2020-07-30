COMFORTABLE TO END THE WORK WEEK

Mostly clear skies expected tonight... And a northeast wind will continue to bring in slightly drier air overnight. That sets the stage for a comfortable and decently sunny ending to the work week Friday.

Saturday brings warmer temperatures and a bit of humidity back into the area. For most of us the day will be partly sunny and dry. But by late afternoon or early evening showers and a few storms will be approaching from the northwest. They will find us later at night and will continue to be scattered about Sunday. The showers and storms will be created by a cold front which brings in noticeably cooler, drier air beginning Sunday and lasting into at least the first half of next week.

There could also be a few pop-up afternoon t’showers Monday and again Tuesday of next week - But it’s just a small chance.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N-NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SATURDAY: VARIABLE BECOMING SE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and more humid. Showers, thunder later at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50-50 chance of showers & thunderstorms. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. Breezy and less humid. A pop-up afternoon t’shower possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 78

