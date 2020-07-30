Advertisement

Cities still addressing concerns about voting in a pandemic

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The state’s partisan primary takes place August 11, and just like in April there are concerns about having enough poll workers and the physical distance between voters.

Back in April, Neenah used a former Shopko store with more than 90,000 square feet as the central polling place for every precinct in the city.

It worked so well, the mayor says, he gave the okay to do it again.

“People gave it the thumbs up,” Mayor Dean Kaufert said. “There was also a, ‘Dean, you should do this next time, too, if it’s available.’ So, we followed through on that and determined that with everything that’s going on around the numbers continuing to rise that we want to use that for August and November.”

Absentee voting is already underway, and while turnout in August is typically low, some races are generating interest.

For example in the 6th Congressional District three candidates on the Democratic side are vying for the chance to oppose Republican congressman Glenn Grothman.

On the Republican side, there’s an open state senate seat to replace Luther Olsen, who’s retiring.

“Just following newspapers, the media, in those locations I’m seeing the parties and the people on the ballot, they are really pushing to get people out and absentee vote. I am seeing those number a little bit higher in those hotspots,” Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg told us.

When it comes to having enough poll workers, clerks we spoke with said they don’t anticipate a shortage this time around, but the concerns are about the same as they were in April regarding safety.

In the case of the former Shopko, that was especially true.

“They heard about the great success we had, the ability to social distance out at Shopko place, and they are now willing to come back if it’s at Shopko. If it’s back in the six small locations, they’re less likely to come back; they’ve told us that,” Mayor Kaufert said.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Health

Ragweed counts up, doctors stress difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Wednesday’s allergy report by Kagen’s Allergy Clinic shows ragweed, nettle and grass in the moderate range, which can cause allergy symptoms to flare.

National

JetBlue tests UV device for disinfecting planes

Updated: 1 hour ago
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

National

JetBlue experimenting with UV light system to fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Updated: 3 hours ago
As the world races to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham cures.

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has fostered fear and forced changed in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
This pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

City of Green Bay seeks volunteers to make face masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Volunteer Center of Brown County wants to get face masks for people who still need them.

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.